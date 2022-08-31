Litehouse Expands Flavor Offerings for Family Size Dressings & Dips, Including New Garlic Ranch

SANDPOINT, IDAHO – Just in time for football season, Litehouse Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.1, has added two crave-worthy flavors to its popular line of 20 oz. Family Size Dressing & Dip: new Garlic Ranch and its already beloved Caesar. The new flavors join the growing line of Litehouse Family Size Dressings & Dips, which includes Homestyle Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Chunky Blue Cheese, Thousand Island and more.

Value-size is the fastest growing RSD category2 and the new Litehouse flavors will help drive continued category growth. According to a 2021 survey, 47% of consumers will consider buying larger size salad dressing if it’s a flavor they like and use regularly3. This insight, along with broader flavor trends, helped inform the latest Litehouse 20 oz. flavor extensions.

“As a category leader, we are focused on staying at the forefront of consumer trends by providing new flavor innovations and convenience, including value size products consumers are looking for,” said Heidi Wieber, Litehouse brand manager. “Garlic Ranch meets that demand through a crave-worthy flavor combination, and it was a no-brainer to launch family size Caesar, as it is already a top seller in the 13-ounce size.”

Litehouse Garlic Ranch Dressing & Dip has a delicious creamy ranch flavor with a bold garlic twist. It’s great on salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers, and as a dip for chips, veggies, pizza, wings and more.

Caesar is one of the fastest growing salad dressing flavors in the RSD category4. In response to consumer demand for the beloved flavor, Litehouse extended Caesar into the larger family size dressing format. Litehouse Caesar Dressing & Dip contains the perfect blend of garlic, parmesan and just the right touch of anchovy to add robust flavor to any recipe.

Litehouse 20 oz. Family Size Dressings & Dips, including Garlic Ranch and Caesar, come in an easy-to-use squeeze bottle and are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide, including Albertsons, Safeway and Publix, and have a SRP of $6.99. Litehouse Dressings & Dips are gluten-free and do not contain any artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup. They are also free from any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

About Litehouse

Litehouse Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

1IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO, 52 Weeks Ending 6/12/2022

2IRI Unify MULO Latest 52 weeks Ending 12-26-21

3Litehouse Commissioned Numerator Survey, December 2021

4 IRI Unify MULO Latest 52 weeks Ending 7/10/22