Little Leaf Farms named one of Instacart’s Fastest-Growing Brands of 2023

Little Leaf Farms Produce December 27, 2023

Little Leaf Farms – the country’s #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA) – has been named to Instacart’s 2nd annual list of the fastest-growing emerging brands!

Earlier this year, the company announced that it’s the first indoor leafy greens brand to surpass sales of field-grown greens and will see more than $100M in retail sales this year.

Little Leaf Farms also expanded its product line this year with the release of its new salad kits, which will see continued distribution expansion in 2024.

