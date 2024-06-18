Driscoll’s Celebrates Strawberry Moon with Exclusive Instacart Free Strawberry Giveaway*

Driscoll's Produce June 18, 2024

*While Supplies Last

Step aside summer solstice, there’s a new moon in town! This Friday, June 21st will welcome the rare Strawberry 🍓 Moon to skies across the country, a once-in-a-generation occurrence. And for more than a hundred years, Driscoll’s has been known for Only the Finest Berries™, so they’ve teamed up with Instacart to give customers a free sweet strawberry treat for one day only*. 

As celestial event lovers prepare for the enchanting glow of the Strawberry Moon, Driscoll’s is giving away a free clamshell of Only The Finest™ strawberries, delivered straight to your doorstep for FREE via Instacart on June 21st.  

*To redeem your free berries, simply visit Instacart and add the eligible Driscoll’s product to your Instacart order before checking out, while supplies last. Exclusions, sales tax and terms apply.  

  • According to Frances Dillard, Driscoll’s Vice President Marketing: “In today’s fast-paced world, moments like the rare Strawberry Moon give us a reason to pause and celebrate the wonders around us. We hope this promotion captures the essence of the zeitgeist by blending a rare celestial event with a modern way of digital shopping with sweetness delivered right to the front door.”
  • And from Spencer Axton, Driscoll’s Shopper Marketing, Associate Manager: “We’re excited to partner with Instacart to offer strawberries, adding an extra touch of delight to this unique occasion. Our online consumers will find it fun and memorable.” 

#DriscollsStrawberryMoon #StrawberryMoon @driscollsberry 

Related Articles

Produce

Driscoll’s Announces Sweetness Worth Sharing Berry Mobile Tour Across Top Berry- Loving Region in America

Driscoll’s Produce July 27, 2022

Driscoll’s is announcing its Berry Mobile Tour across the Northeastern U.S., including stops in New York and Boston, as part of its Sweetness Worth Sharing™ campaign. Berry lovers in these areas can enjoy free delicious berry treats, fun photo opportunities, and more, to create memories and form special moments of connection with Only the Finest Berries™.

Produce

FDA Works to Enhance the Safety of Berries

FDA Produce July 25, 2022

Consistent with the FDA’s commitment to enhance produce safety, the FDA is developing a food safety prevention strategy to enhance the safety of fresh and frozen berries. The strategy is being developed in response to a history of hepatitis A (HAV) and norovirus (NoV) outbreaks linked to the consumption of both fresh and frozen berries.