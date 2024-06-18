Driscoll’s Celebrates Strawberry Moon with Exclusive Instacart Free Strawberry Giveaway*

*While Supplies Last
Step aside summer solstice, there’s a new moon in town! This Friday, June 21st will welcome the rare Strawberry 🍓 Moon to skies across the country, a once-in-a-generation occurrence. And for more than a hundred years, Driscoll’s has been known for Only the Finest Berries™, so they’ve teamed up with Instacart to give customers a free sweet strawberry treat for one day only*.
As celestial event lovers prepare for the enchanting glow of the Strawberry Moon, Driscoll’s is giving away a free clamshell of Only The Finest™ strawberries, delivered straight to your doorstep for FREE via Instacart on June 21st.
*To redeem your free berries, simply visit Instacart and add the eligible Driscoll’s product to your Instacart order before checking out, while supplies last. Exclusions, sales tax and terms apply.
- According to Frances Dillard, Driscoll’s Vice President Marketing: “In today’s fast-paced world, moments like the rare Strawberry Moon give us a reason to pause and celebrate the wonders around us. We hope this promotion captures the essence of the zeitgeist by blending a rare celestial event with a modern way of digital shopping with sweetness delivered right to the front door.”
- And from Spencer Axton, Driscoll’s Shopper Marketing, Associate Manager: “We’re excited to partner with Instacart to offer strawberries, adding an extra touch of delight to this unique occasion. Our online consumers will find it fun and memorable.”
