Bushwick Commission Continues Support of Children’s Hospital

Makes Donation to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Farmingdale, NY — Fourth-generation fresh potato and vegetable supplier, Bushwick Commission continues to show its commitment to supporting the communities in which they do business by recently concluding a locally grown promotion in Virginia to benefit the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, VA.

Addressing acute pediatric care and disease while also focusing on childhood obesity and mental health, King’s Daughters employs over 4,000 people and serves more than 5,000 patients annually. The hospital prioritizes food and wellness as central elements to the well-being of children and families in Virginia.

Bushwick’s commitment to the community is highlighted with the launch of its third annual Virginia Grown program. This initiative was promoted on KwikLok packaging, inviting shoppers to learn more about the farm and family behind the potatoes and to scan a QR code for a chance to win a cash gift card. Over 1,000 shoppers participated in the four-week program.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve,” said Ken Gray, vice president of sales & marketing of Bushwick. “By engaging shoppers, we not only promote locally grown produce but also support the essential pediatric care and wellness services provided by King’s Daughters.”

Dublin Farms, a family-owned business with a history dating back to 1876, provided the potatoes featured in this promotion. With the harvest of a new potato season up and down the East Coast just around the corner, buyers can expect a robust assortment of russet, red, white, and yellow potatoes, including Maine’s very own Caribou russet.

For more information about Bushwick Commission, visit https://www.bushwickpotato.com.

About Bushwick Commission

Bushwick Commission is a leading regional potato supplier and fourth-generation family business located in the Northeast with growing and shipping locations throughout the East Coast. Bushwick prides itself on vertical integration, innovation, and customer service that includes next day service and delivery throughout their growing regions. For more information, visit www.bushwickpotato.com.