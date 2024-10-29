Bushwick Commission Honored as New York State Historic Business

Celebrated for 90 Years of Community Service and Produce Excellence in New York

Farmingdale, NY — Fourth-generation fresh potato and vegetable supplier Bushwick Commission has been honored with a prestigious designation as a historic business by the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Bushwick was chosen for its 90-year legacy of service, commitment to the communities it serves, and resilience.

Starting as a modest produce stand with pushcarts in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, the company has expanded to become a major supplier of potatoes and other vegetables to the entire Atlantic seaboard. Despite this growth, Bushwick has remained true to its origins, upholding a commitment to quality produce, exemplary customer service, and contributing to the communities they serve.

This award recognizes businesses with a long-standing history of significant contributions to their local communities. The honor was recently marked by a Proclamation presented by New York State Assemblyman, Steven Stern, further recognizing the company’s invaluable role in the community.

In his letter of support, Assemblyman Stern wrote, “For nearly 9 decades they have remained committed to being a leader and not only growing and supplying fresh produce but being a pillar in their community with regular donations to communities in need including the Island Harvest Food Bank and the VA hospital.”

The Commission has remained steadfast in its dedication to the community through unprecedented local and world challenges, such as the Great Depression and our most recent struggles with the pandemic. Bushwick has always remained adaptable and resilient.

Bushwick Commission Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Ken Gray, expressed the team’s gratitude for the recognition: “We are deeply honored to be named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. This award would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of those who came before us. We carry their legacy with us every day as we continue to serve our customers and community.”

This recognition not only celebrates Bushwick Commission’s rich history but also underscores its ongoing role in shaping New York’s agricultural and business landscape. The company looks forward to many more years of serving its customers and community with the same dedication and care that has been its hallmark for the past 90 years.

For more information about the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, visit https://parks.ny.gov/historic-preservation/business-registry/default.aspx. For more information about Bushwick Commission, visit https://www.bushwickpotato.com.

About Bushwick Commission

Bushwick Commission is a leading regional potato supplier and fourth-generation family business located in the Northeast with growing and shipping locations throughout the East Coast. Bushwick prides itself on vertical integration, innovation, and customer service that includes next day service and delivery throughout their growing regions. For more information, visit www.bushwickpotato.com.