Morning Kiss Organic Introduces 5 Varieties of Organic Squash and Organic Brussels Sprouts for Fall

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is excited to announce the availability of five

delicious varieties of organic squash and organic brussels sprouts, perfect for the fall

harvest season. The squash offerings include butternut, acorn, spaghetti, buttercup, and

delicata.

In addition to squash, Morning Kiss Organic is proud to offer organic brussels sprouts, a

nutrient-dense vegetable that is ideal for fall meals. These bite-sized delights are rich in

vitamins C and K, folate, and fiber. Known for their potential to support immune health

and reduce inflammation, brussels sprouts are a great addition to any diet. They can be

enjoyed roasted, sautéed, or even shredded in salads, providing versatility for any dish.

Working closely with East Coast suppliers, including local New England farms, Morning

Kiss anticipates an excellent crop this season. Both squash and brussels sprouts are

not only hydrating but also packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential minerals.

Their versatility makes them perfect additions to meals, whether served as sides or

featured in plant-based main courses.

“Squash varieties like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti, along with our organic Brussels

sprouts, are quintessential to fall dining, and we are thrilled to offer consumers these

organic options,” says Mike Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Morning Kiss Organic utilizes just-in-time

inventory management to minimize product spoilage, ensuring retailers can maintain

profitability while providing fresh produce to customers.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit, and Arrowfarms,

headquartered in Massachusetts. Offering a range of customizable formats packed to

order, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year-round. The company’s unique

packaging solutions provide economic options, faster turns, and reduced waste.

Committed to quality, freshness, and sustainability, Morning Kiss Organic sources from

East Coast farmers whenever possible, delivering daily to stores and distribution

centers. All products are non-GMO.