The Foundation for Fresh Produce Connects With Registered Dietitians to Scale Efforts to Boost Produce Consumption at Two Major International Events

Nutrition Professionals Who Communicate Directly With Consumers Daily BELONG At The Table

Washington, D.C. – The Foundation for Fresh Produce connected with and educated thousands of dietitians over the past few weeks during two key events – the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo (FNCE) and The Retail Dietitian Immersion Event at The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)’s Global Produce & Floral Show (GPFS). The experiences delivered on The Foundation’s vision to grow a healthier world by boosting appeal for fruits and vegetables and nurturing passionate fruit and vegetable professionals.

“We are committed to nurturing this critical stakeholder audience to help us increase consumption of fruits and vegetables across the globe,” said Katie Calligaro, Director, Marketing & Communications for The Foundation. “Whether it’s through events like The Consumer Connection Conference in April, IFPA’s Foodservice Conference in July, the Retail RD Immersion Event at GPFS, or by showing up where they are at FNCE and other nutrition conferences, there are many ways we stay engaged and connected with the health and wellness community throughout the year.”

At FNCE

For the second year now, The Foundation showed up strong amongst the 8,000+ nutrition professionals from across the world at FNCE, October 6-8, 2024 in Minneapolis. The Have A Plant® booth was one of the most popular on the show floor featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, donated by FreshPoint Bix Produce Company, Have A Plant® t-shirt giveaways, fun fruit and veggie tattoos, as well as a Hack-A-Thon survey for a chance to win a spotlight on @fruitsandveggies social media channels. The team engaged with nearly 3,000 dietitians during the three-day FNCE Expo, highlighting resources to help people eat more fruits and vegetables like, Educational Resources for Professionals and the simple message to pass on to their clients, patients and communities: Every time you eat, Have A Plant®!

The team also supported multiple industry-related events, sponsoring the School Nutrition Services Dietetic Practice Group’s reception, connecting with K-12 school nutrition leaders and celebrating the important role they play in providing produce for school-aged children. The Healthy Family Project’s annual Trivia Night was also a success, showing support for their annual campaign which donates to The Foundation to support K-12 leaders at IFPA’s Foodservice Conference.

At GPFS

The Foundation also hosted 20 influential retail dietitians at its 2024 Retail Dietitian Immersion Event during IFPA’s Global Produce & Floral Show, October 17-19, 2024 in Atlanta.

For over a decade, this key annual event has given retail dietitians the latest in produce innovations, research, and behavioral insights. With four days of educational sessions, culinary experiences, tastints, networking opportunities sponsored by California Walnut Commission, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Chelan Fresh, and the National Peanut Board, and immersing in IFPA’s State of the Industry presentation and Education Festival, the event was considered successful by all participants.

Pre-scheduled booth visits with California Giant Berry Farms, Frutas de Chile, Michigan Dept. of Ag & Rural Development, Oppy/Blue Diamond, Pear Bureau Northwest, Sakata Seed America, Inc., Stemilt Growers, Sunkist Growers, Inc., Taylor Farms, and Westfalia Fruit were the highlight as the dietitians hit the show floor Friday and Saturday.

“The efforts made by The Foundation for Fresh Produce to engage with and inform dietitians are unparalleled,” states Alex DiNovo, President & COO of DNO Produce and past chair of The Foundation for Fresh Produce. “We are excited to support and extend this mission into 2025 to enhance the global discussions on nutrition and contribute to creating a healthier world by improving human health through produce. This work wouldn’t be possible without the invaluable input from dietitians who educate, advise, and communicate with consumers daily.”

Retailers in attendance included:

AMInc. Healthy Path Market

Big Y Foods

Coborn’s Inc.

Giant Food

Hannford

Harmon’s Grocery

H-E-B

Inserra ShopRites

Kroger

Mackenthun’s Fine Foods

Meijer

Natural Grocers

Price Chopper

Rouses Markets

Stop and Shop

WAWA

Wegmans

Weis Markets

For more information on how to partner with The Foundation to connect with dietitians and other influencers within the Have A Plant® community, contact Katie Calligaro, Director, Marketing & Communications at IFPA at kcalligaro@freshproduce.com

About The Foundation for Fresh Produce

The Foundation for Fresh Produce is growing a healthier world by changing the trajectory of human health. We believe fruits and vegetables are the answer and we must remove barriers that prevent people from eating them.

The Foundation boosts the appeal of fruits and vegetables as an integral part of people’s diets, improves access, nurtures passionate fruit and vegetable professionals, and scales partner programs that strengthen our collective global impact.

To join in changing the trajectory of human health, visit www.freshproduce.com/foundation to learn more and donate. For consumer inspiration and professional nutrition education, go to www.fruitsandveggies.org.