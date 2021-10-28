Bushwick Commission Unveils Newly Designed Potato Packaging

Farmingdale, NY; Northeast potato shipper, Bushwick Commission has announced a packaging redesign for their popular Guarantee label. The new designs will be featured on Bushwick’s full range of potatoes, including red potatoes, russet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes, as well as their conventional and premium white potato packaging.

Bold colors and fonts highlight a new modernized design and stylized farm scene sure to grab shopper’s attention in the produce department. Ken Gray, executive vice president of Bushwick remarked, “We are a multi-generation family business and our Guarantee brand has been the cornerstone of our company since 1934 and it highlights our promise to our customers.” Gray continued, “We’re extremely proud of the redesign that is consumer-friendly while maintaining the farm-fresh feel of our original Guarantee label but with a bold, modern flair.”

The back of the bags feature not only tried-and-true recipes, such as French Potato Salad and Half-Baked Potatoes, but also provides consumers with great tips on picking the best potatoes at the grocery store, as well as information about proper storage and at-home preparation.

Gray added, “The last year has proven that consumers still love potatoes and they are pantry staple and meal-time favorite, our new packaging offers an attractive brand that will stand out on shelves.” Gray concluded, “Although our packaging has a new look, our customers can continue to expect the same great quality and service for which Bushwick has been known for generations.”

For more information about Bushwick Commission, visit https://www.bushwickpotato.com.

About Bushwick Commission

Bushwick Commission is a leading regional potato supplier and fourth generation family business located in the Northeast with growing and shipping locations throughout the East Coast. Bushwick prides itself on vertical integration, innovation and customer service that includes next day service and delivery throughout their growing regions. For more information, visit www.bushwickpotato.com.