Revol Greens Names Ag-Tech Industry Executive Mohammed Oufattole to Chief Technology Officer Role

AUSTIN, TX. — Doubling down on its unique research and development (R&D) strategy and pace for introducing category-first product innovations, Revol Greens is adding Mohammed Oufattole, MBA as Chief Technology Officer. The seasoned ag-tech executive brings over 20 years of experience in life sciences and agricultural biotechnology research, having led a broad range of crop improvement applications and multiple R&D programs. He also has successfully led research teams through start-up funding cycles. Culminating from its R&D efforts this year alone, Revol Greens has introduced three new-to-market greenhouse lettuce innovations and is on pace to reach national distribution two years ahead of schedule.

In the Chief Technology Officer post, Oufattole will oversee Revol Greens’ variety selection and farm digitization strategy from Revol’s Austin based location, near its 20-acre Temple, Texas greenhouse that is under construction, and will drive varietal improvements to bring tastier and more nutritious products to the market.

Mohammed joins Revol Greens from Benson Hill, where he served as VP of Research and Development for nearly six years. He helped build the R&D organization from the ground up and led several growth areas in the company, including the founding of a state-of-the-art discovery and product development pipeline, integrating capabilities from gene editing, biotechnology, and molecular breeding applications. Mohammed also oversaw strategic partnerships, licensing agreements for germplasm and other product development programs.

Prior to joining Benson Hill, Mohammed spent 10 years with Bayer Crop Science, where he served in multiple scientific leadership positions within the Ag Biotechnology division, including an assignment as Director of the company’s Biotech Research Center in India.

“Since our inception, Revol Greens has pursued a dual-continent R&D strategy, with much of our testing and development conducted at our R&D center in the Netherlands, where the art and science of greenhouse growing was perfected and also in close proximity to our strategic partners,” says Michael B. Wainscott, Chief Executive Officer at Revol Greens. “Mohammed will guide the expansion of our US-based R&D program, build our domestic R&D team in Austin, and leverage his expertise in data and plant biology to increase production, environmental controls and automation.”

Mohammed is an author and co-author on over 15 patent applications, seven granted patents and more than 20 publications in peer reviewed journals. He completed his postdoctoral training, along with an MBA, at Washington State University, and earned a PhD in Molecular Biology and MSc. in Biological Sciences from the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. He graduated with a BSc. in Botany from his native country of Morocco.

“Revol Greens is an innovation-first company and I’ve been impressed with their commitment to bringing more high-quality greens to households across the country through sustainable growing methods,” says Oufattole. “From its Plant-Fed Organicä nutrient source to its water-saving practices, and high-quality lettuce varieties grown at scale, I am looking forward to helping re-define our food system practices and deliver healthier, more sustainable food options.”

ABOUT REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in California, Georgia, Minnesota, and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows more than 13 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.