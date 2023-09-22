Bushwick Commission Supports Children’s Hospital

Makes Donation to Virginia Children’s Miracle Network Mental Health Hospital

Farmingdale, NY – As a regional provider of fresh potatoes and vegetables up and down the east coast, Bushwick Commission is committed to supporting the communities where they do business and recently wrapped a locally grown promotion in Virginia and completed a donation to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

Their efforts to unite the community are apparent with the launch of their second annual Virginia Grown program. The program was promoted on KwikLok packaging and encouraged shoppers to scan a QR code to enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card and learn more about the farm and family where the potatoes were produce. More than 1000 shoppers participated in the 4 week program.

As a company rooted in family values and community support, Bushwick also made a donation to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters located in southeast Virginia. With more than 4000 employees and serving over 5000 patients per year, Kings Daughters not only handles actue pediactric care and disease but also focuses on childhood obestity and mental health, making food and wellness central to the wellbeing of children and families in Virgnia.

Bushwick executive vice president, Ken Gray commented, “As a family owned company that focuses on locally grown, not only do we support the retailers and communities where we do business, but we also support and highlight our local growers who strive to grow the highest quality, freshest vegetables around.” Gray continued, “Whether incentivizing consumers or making donations to important causes like children’s health programs, we understand that connected and healthy communities are foundational to healthy individuals,” concluded Gray.

The potatoes featured in this promotion were grown by Dublin Farms, a family owned business with a history dating back to 1876. The start of the new potato season is underway with harvest up and down the east coast including Maine with a full manifest of russet, red, white, and yellow potatoes, including Maine’s very own Caribou russet.

For more information about Bushwick Commission, visit https://www.bushwickpotato.com.

About Bushwick Commission

Bushwick Commission is a leading regional potato supplier and fourth generation family business located in the Northeast with growing and shipping locations throughout the East Coast. Bushwick prides itself on vertical integration, innovation and customer service that includes next day service and delivery throughout their growing regions. For more information, visit www.bushwickpotato.com.