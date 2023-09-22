Ark Foods Cultivates a Greener Tomorrow

Investing in Greenhouse-Grown Research and Innovation

NORTH FORK, LONG ISLAND – Ark Foods, a modern-day farming company that aims to revitalize the agriculture industry by highlighting the magic of vegetables, is excited to announce that it has begun its first harvests at a new Eastern Long Island R&D greenhouse. With a unique perspective on specialty crops, Ark Foods has long recognized the potential of greenhouse farming in revolutionizing agriculture.

Located in the North Fork region of Long Island, this cutting-edge facility is poised to redefine the boundaries of crop cultivation. By combining the controlled environment of greenhouse production with Ark Foods’ vertically integrated, seed-to-plate business, the company is optimistic that it can succeed where others have failed in bringing high-quality, exploratory new vegetable varieties to consumer plates at affordable prices.

“Our mission at Ark Foods has always centered around a deep dedication to farming, and part of that commitment extends into the curiosity of exploring beyond conventional growing practices,” shared Noah Robbins, CEO and Founder of Ark Foods. “The art of farming involves experimentation, which is key to diversifying the traditional farming models found in big outdoor agriculture. We are drawn to both the sustainability benefits of indoor ag and the canvas it offers us to grow awesome new varieties of veggies.”

Among the first vegetables to trial is the Habanada Pepper, the renowned Cornell + Michael Mazourek creation that captured the floral aromatic taste of a Habanero pepper but removed all the heat. In addition, Ark Foods is trialing select heirloom cherry tomato varieties for possible inclusion into its Mini Heirloom medley products. “The allure of a controlled environment lies in its untapped potential and the platform it provides for experimenting with new technologies and sustainable farming practices,” stated Robbins.

The company has also trialed other novel veggie varieties at the facility. One of which is the Cucamelon, a snackable cucumber the size of an almond, and even Aji Dulce peppers, famed for their sweet and fruity taste. Ark Foods has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of commercial plant cultivation.

“Our commitment to research and development knows no bounds,” stated Robbins. “We are on a relentless pursuit to bring new flavors that will captivate consumers and bring joy to their meals., We are driven by a mission of accessibility, ensuring everyone can savor and enjoy these exceptional vegetables at an affordable price point,” stated Robbins.

For Ark Foods, it’s not just farming; it’s the idea of embracing possibility. As they continue to innovate, they invite you on a journey where the magic of vegetables meets the future of farming. Creating a world where every bite is a taste of wonder and every harvest is a step towards a more accessible and prosperous future.



About Ark Foods

Ark Foods is a modern-day farming company making fresh food accessible to everyone. From Shishito Peppers and Honeynut Squash to Stir Fry Kits and Chopped Salad Kits made with simple, clean ingredients, Ark Foods believes there’s magic in growing and eating vegetables and works every day to share this feeling with the world.

Ark Foods has deep farming roots, from purchasing the highest quality seeds to growing crops responsibly, and produces fresh, imaginative food all over the USA.

Ark Foods is available at select retailers nationwide and leading specialty produce distributors across North America. For more information, visit www.arkfoods.com