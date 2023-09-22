Stemilt’s Annual Golf Tournament Raises Funds for WAEF Scholarships

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt Growers presented Washington Apple Education Foundation with a check for $155,000 which was raised during the annual Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Golf Tournament on May 18. WAEF is the charitable organization for the Washington tree fruit industry, which oversees more than 150 scholarships each year, including the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial scholarship. This year, 36 teams attended the tournament donating funds along the way.

Tom Mathison always valued education and serving aspiring students in Washington state, according to Stemilt’s tournament committee member, Mark Blakney. “The annual golf tournament is our way of carrying on his passion for learning and raising funds for WAEF scholarships to support the dreams of local students pursuing their college degree,” he said.

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.