Eastern Produce Council Tailgate Event at MetLife Stadium September 19th

Kicking off the EPC’s fall season of events, on September 19th members enjoyed a night at MetLife Stadium sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, Oppenheimer, and Zespri.

Those that were able to get there early were treated to a tour of the Stadium.

This year’s Guest Speaker was Mark Herzlich who engaged the crowd with his story of remarkable achievement and unwavering resilience. Mark played football at Boston College, is a member of a New York Giant Super Bowl Championship team and is a cancer survivor. Mark now serves as a studio analyst and color commentator for ESPN’s college football ACC Network.

Following the Tour and Cocktail Hour, EPC President Marianne Santo led the presentations. She welcomed the group and thanked the sponsors for their support. Deborah Rogers, Market Development Manager, Zespri International, Eric Zeigenfuss, Business Development Representative, The Oppenheimer Group, and Ross Johnson, Director Category Management at Idaho Potato Commission each addressed the audience, thanking them for the support in this very important marketplace and gave an update of their organization. Marianne also referenced the EPC Leadership Program, now in its 5th year, and the importance of it to the future of the EPC and the produce industry.

Mark together with the sponsors led the raffle of prizes which included signed footballs by Mark, as well as, Yeti merchandise, knife sets, toaster ovens, and Idaho Potato plush toys and trucks.

Rounding out the EPC calendar this fall is the Family Apple Picking Event at Melick Farm in Oldwick, NJ on Saturday, October 7th from 10am-12pm and the New York Produce Show which will take place from December 5th-7th. For more information on these events or anything EPC related, visit their website, easternproducecouncil.com.