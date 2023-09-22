Bowery Partners With Wellfound Foods, Expanding to 75+ Healthy Vending Machines Across Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia

New, limited-time-only Peach & Herbed Goat Cheese Salad, featuring Bowery Crispy Leaf and Baby Kale, now available at government offices, universities, hospitals, and more

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery, the largest U.S. vertical farming company serving over 2,000 grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, announces a collaboration with Wellfound Foods, a company bringing tech-enabled smart fridges for healthy eating to 75+ government, healthcare, and education sites across Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia. This limited-time-only recipe, a Peach & Herbed Goat Cheese Salad with Bowery greens, is available now.

Developed by Chef Mark Locraft, the Bowery x Wellfound Foods salad features fresh peaches, goat cheese, cucumber, grape tomatoes, smoked almonds, caramelized onions, and honey balsamic dressing over a bed of Bowery Crispy Leaf, Baby Kale, and Basil. The salad is now available 24/7 at Wellfound SmartMarkets, expanding access to healthy, local food options at transit hubs, educational institutions, and healthcare providers.

“Bowery is expanding to meet our consumers’ desire for healthy food in all aspects of their lives, from the grocery store to the ballpark and beyond,” said Matt Williams, Chief Sales Officer, Bowery. “Our collaboration with Wellfound Foods is the latest delivery on that promise — this peach and herbed goat cheese salad is available at on-the-go locations where healthy food can be a challenge to find, like airports and hospitals. These SmartMarkets provide access to nutritious, fresh food 24 hours a day.”

Bowery and Wellfound Foods share a commitment to satisfying demand for healthy, delicious food and modernizing the grab-and-go experience. With frequent menu updates, Wellfound Foods is bringing a diversity of flavor to cashless smart fridges at locations like train stations, college campuses, and Capitol Hill. Find your closest SmartMarket by downloading the Wellfound app, available for both Apple and Android.

“The idea for Wellfound Foods is simple: if you eat on-the-go, you shouldn’t have to compromise quality for convenience,” said Sarah Frimpong, CEO and Founder, Wellfound Foods. “Our mission is to bring better, healthier grab-and-go snacks and meals to our communities, and this collaboration with Bowery is accomplishing just that. Fresh, delicious greens are the base of this salad recipe, enlivened by fresh peaches and creamy goat cheese. And our smart fridges offer extras like hard-boiled eggs and blackened chicken, for customers who want a protein boost, too.”

Bowery continues to reimagine the fresh food supply chain to be smarter and safer. The company recently launched Spinach, a pesticide-free alternative to one of the “dirty dozen” of pesticide-intensive crops, and Bok Choy, the latest release from Bowery’s Farmer’s Selection line. As the company continues to grow more with less, it has increased its retail footprint by over 19x between 2020 and 2023. Wherever food is needed, Bowery can grow it.

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter and safer. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in over 2,000 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.

Bowery is backed by tech and agriculture industry leaders with $647M in equity and debt raised from investors including Fidelity, Temasek, Google Ventures, KKR, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and individuals including Jeff Wilke, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, and David Barber of Blue Hill.