Naturipe Farms’ Raspberry Season Expected to be Biggest Yet

Leading raspberry producer shares big update on fall raspberry volumes

Salinas, CA – It’s peak season for Naturipe Farms’ delicious, proprietary raspberry varieties out of the Central Mexico growing region. This fall, Naturipe Farms, one of the world’s largest producers of fresh berries, is projected to have the strongest season on record for promotional volumes of their raspberries.

The 2023-24 season will mark another year of exponential growth for the Naturipe Farms brand and greater availability of these must-have berries. Naturipe Farms’ 100% proprietary raspberry program features varieties that have been selectively bred for their flavor, color, and overall eating experience. Naturipe Farms’ growers in Central Mexico and Baja offer several varieties, including the Centennial, which boasts the true raspberry-red hue and equally tart and sweet taste that raspberry consumers know and love.

“At Naturipe Farms, we’re excited to see the fruits of our labor, both figuratively and literally, result in another expansive growing season that will allow us to offer even larger volumes of our raspberries to our customers,” said Fernando Aguiar, Director of Business Development for Naturipe Farms. “Our growers are working hard year-round to produce the best raspberries with flavor that will keep consumers coming back for more.”

Naturipe Farms will offer raspberries in all standard pack sizes, as well as a couple new sizes and styles. The berry producer will continue to offer strong volumes of raspberries throughout the fall season. Retailers won’t want to miss the opportunity to offer their shoppers these delicious red beauties, and consumers can anticipate seeing special promotions on raspberries in stores. For new and creative ways to use Naturipe Farms’ berries in cooking and baking, visit https://www.naturipefarms.com/recipes/.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.