California Bloomin’ – World Famous Cherry Season is on the Way

World Famous cherry season is on the way and Stemilt’s California cherries are showing off early with beautiful blossoms in their earliest blocks, while the northern districts are just getting started.

Stemilt has the longest cherry season in the industry, starting in May in California and wrapping up in Washington State in their high elevation orchards in late August.

“Cherries always have lots of pent up demand from retailers and consumers alike, so we’re excited for the fast-approaching season,” explains Brianna Shales, marketing director at Stemilt. “World Famous Cherries from California offer a great kickoff to the season as they are high quality and flavorful and come from great growing locales.”