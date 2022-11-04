Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Automated Pear Packing Line

Stemilt Produce November 4, 2022

WENATCHEE, Wash. – A new pear line facility equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing will “pear” well with the way Stemilt grows pears.

The company is investing in new technology to accentuate quality and flavor for brands like Rushing Rivers® pears and the newly launched Happi Pear®.

The pear line is poised to be fully operational by the 2023/2024 pear season to increase productivity of Stemilt’s pears coming from optimal growing locations in Wenatchee, WA and the company’s RipeRite™ ripening center.

(Photographed left to right: Stemilt Director of Sales, Tate Mathison, Executive Vice President of Operations, Jay Fulbright, and President, West Mathison)

Related Articles

Produce

March 2020 Retail Surge Shuffles Apple Performance But Summer Opportunities Abound

Stemilt Produce April 23, 2021

The most recent Stemilt Fast Facts: The Cast reveals that summer apple promotions should be planned out now for continued category success. Stemilt marketing director, Brianna Shales and Katie Harmon, communications manager, join in a video chat to analyze the most recent Nielsen retail scan data from January 16 to April 3 and provides retailers insights on apple category performance.