Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Automated Pear Packing Line

WENATCHEE, Wash. – A new pear line facility equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing will “pear” well with the way Stemilt grows pears.

The company is investing in new technology to accentuate quality and flavor for brands like Rushing Rivers® pears and the newly launched Happi Pear®.

The pear line is poised to be fully operational by the 2023/2024 pear season to increase productivity of Stemilt’s pears coming from optimal growing locations in Wenatchee, WA and the company’s RipeRite™ ripening center.

(Photographed left to right: Stemilt Director of Sales, Tate Mathison, Executive Vice President of Operations, Jay Fulbright, and President, West Mathison)