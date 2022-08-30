Mann Packing Completes Integration as Fresh Del Monte’s Vegetable Division

Mann Packing Company is proud to announce that it has officially completed the final stages of its integration as the vegetable division of Fresh Del Monte Produce, one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables.

The final step as part of the 2018 acquisition includes the complete fusion of all teams, including sales, sales support, finance, logistics, sustainability/quality control, marketing, and innovation – all of which fall under the Fresh Del Monte network.

Alongside Fresh Del Monte’s President and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, the following executives will be leading this new era for Mann Packing: Mohammed Abbas, Fresh Del Monte’s Chief Operating Officer; Jesus Rodriguez, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, Marketing & Product Management; and Sevag Zaroukian, Vice President Operations of Mann Packing. www.veggiesmadeeasy.com