Kapi Kapi Growers Build Upon Its U.S. Logistics Team

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, build upon its U.S. logistics team with the hiring of Latishia Bryant and Sharonda Masters.

With nearly fourteen years of experience in fresh produce transportation logistics, Latishia Bryant joined Kapi Kapi as Logistics Manager with a focus on program execution and relationship building for the company. Bryant brings a wealth of knowledge in supply chain management and leadership by fostering teamwork and cultivating a focused approach to problem solving.

Most recently, Sharonda Masters joined Kapi Kapi as the Logistics Coordinator working directly with Bryant. Masters brings approximately eight years of experience as a transportation coordinator focused on fresh produce. She will be helping Bryant with day-to-day responsibilities that ensures Kapi Kapi delivers quality product on time to their customers.

Earlier this month, Kapi Kapi announced its plans to expand throughout the U.S. The addition of these two women to the domestic team further supports the company’s goals to work with various ports around the country that will enable them to serve more customers.

“We are currently exploring a variety of different opportunities to connect with more logistics partners and are looking to build more relationships with various ports,” said Bryant. “I’m honored to be a part of this company and look forward to continuing to grow our team and establish a presence for Kapi Kapi within the U.S.”

To learn more about Kapi Kapi and to speak to a sales team member about the current supply of bananas and pineapples, contact sales@kapigrowers.com.

# # #

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.