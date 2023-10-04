Kapi Kapi Growers Appoints Greg Samels as Senior Director of Sales

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers of Grupo Acon, one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, has appointed Greg Samels to Senior Director of Sales for the western United States. In this role, Samels will manage and create new relationships and drive new business in all channels to help grow sales of the Kapi Kapi brand bananas and pineapples grown in Costa Rica.

Reporting directly to Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers, Samels brings nearly twenty years of produce industry experience to Kapi Kapi, most notably his 13+ year span with multi-national growers on the banana and pineapple FOB desk. He brings a strong track record to this position of building value propositions, focused on growing sales with major accounts by employing fact-based techniques demonstrating value and benefits to the customer. Greg will report

“We are glad to have Greg join our team and build on his extensive experience in the produce industry,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “We are so proud of our growth and how it is allowing us to attract new talent, like Greg to our organization.”

Samels’ experience began in foodservice with Gordon Food Service and Sysco. His experience in strategic market and sales planning, category management, account management, and cultivating professional relationships are all assets he brings to Kapi Kapi.

“I’m certainly excited to contribute to the continuing emergence of the Kapi Kapi brand,” said Samels. “It’s a very exciting time at the company and I am thrilled to be a part of the excellent culture Kapi Kapi exudes. As a family-owned business, the company has a long tradition of excellence in quality and commitment to integrity, and I look forward to creating new business partnerships as we move forward.”

To speak to a Kapi Kapi sales team member about new opportunities, please contact sales@kapigrowers.com. Learn more about the company at www.kapigrowers.com.

# # #

About Kapi Kapi Growers

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.