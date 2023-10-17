Kapi Kapi Ready to Present Kapi Baby Oro Pineapple

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, will showcase their NEW Kapi Baby Oro Pineapples at this year’s IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Anaheim. The Kapi Kapi team has been working on the launch of this new product for the last year, officially introducing the line in August 2023.

The Kapi Baby Oro Pineapple is currently available in North America as well as Europe, providing shoppers with the combined convenience of an easy-to-carry size and a portion-friendly serving of fresh, nutritious fruit. Baby Oros are also gaining appeal for their consistent sweetness.

“We pride ourselves on being an innovator in the pineapple category and look forward to being a leader of quality new product development in this space,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “We’re eager to showcase our new fun-sized development at the show and create new business opportunities that grow both our pineapple and banana programs.”

Kapi Kapi will showcase both crown and crownless versions of the Kapi Baby Oro Pineapple on at the IFPA Global Show. They will also highlight the latest in their sustainability initiatives to attendees. “We look forward to being face-to-face again with our partners and building new meaningful connections. With the new product launch and our recent case study with IFPA, this year’s show is going to be very special to the Kapi Kapi team,” said Acon.

Stop by booth #2441 to meet with a member of the team and learn how the Kapi brand can enrich produce departments with superior pineapples and bananas. To speak to a Kapi Kapi sales team member about new opportunities, please contact sales@kapigrowers.com. Learn more about the company at www.kapigrowers.com.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.