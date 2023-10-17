Mission Produce Launches ‘Discover the Mission Advantage’ Campaign

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced the launch of ‘Discover the Mission Advantage,’ a marketing campaign to communicate the key differentiators that Mission Produce offers to retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers throughout North America as a preferred supplier of avocados and mangos. Throughout the campaign, Mission is rolling out functional tools and resources to its partners to promote program profitability, reduce in-store shrink and attract more shoppers.

“Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network with many unique advantages that enable our customers to drive sales and grow their avocado and mango categories,” said Diana McClean, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Through the ‘Discover the Mission Advantage’ campaign, we’re elevating our marketing and branding strategy to effectively highlight these advantages to our customers, so they can discover why we are the preferred partner of high-quality, ripe avocados and mangos. Our capabilities are aligned with customer needs so they can count on us to fulfill their demand with high-quality fruit and profitable programs.”

Mission Produce’s ‘Discover the Mission Advantage’ campaign will highlight the Company’s brand pillars, or industry differentiators, across the supply chain:

World-Class Global Marketing & Distribution Network: Our global network is built with state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and strategic global positioning to promptly fulfill demand for customers across 25 countries.

Our global network is built with state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and strategic global positioning to promptly fulfill demand for customers across 25 countries. Diversified Sourcing and Vertical Integration for a Year-Round Supply: We leverage vertical integration, precision farming, and strong grower relationships in premium growing regions to provide a reliable, year-round supply of high-quality fruit.

We leverage vertical integration, precision farming, and strong grower relationships in premium growing regions to provide a reliable, year-round supply of high-quality fruit. Masters in the Art of Ripening: As pioneers of ripe avocados in the U.S., we use a science-based ripening process, industry-leading technology, and four decades of artistic intuition to get the ripeness right and design tailor-made ripe programs.

As pioneers of ripe avocados in the U.S., we use a science-based ripening process, industry-leading technology, and four decades of artistic intuition to get the ripeness right and design tailor-made ripe programs. Data-Driven Intelligence Powered by AvoIntel TM : We invest in data-driven category intelligence and offer an award-winning category management platform to help our partners build successful programs, attract more shoppers, and reduce shrink.

We invest in data-driven category intelligence and offer an award-winning category management platform to help our partners build successful programs, attract more shoppers, and reduce shrink. Elite Customer Service: We leverage the advanced capabilities of our global network to cater to the unique needs of our customers, offering comprehensive end-to-end service to maximize efficiencies, drive demand and build profitable programs.

Mission Produce has begun the campaign by strategically marketing its mastery in the Art of Ripening with media creative, advertising, social media, and newsletters to educate partners on why ripeness matters to shoppers.

To discover more about the Mission Advantage and stay up to date on available resources for download, visit https://missionproduce.com/discover-the-mission-advantage. Mission Produce is attending the International Fresh Produce Association tradeshow in Anaheim, Calif., from Oct. 20-21 at booth #1073.