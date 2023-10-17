Naturipe Introduces Premium Products Line “Sweet Selections”

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, one of the world’s largest producers of fresh berries, has added a new line, Sweet Selections, to its premium product portfolio. The Sweet Selections line will feature Naturipe’s proprietary berry varieties that have been meticulously bred and selected for their exceptional flavor and overall eating experience.

Naturipe Farms and its grower-owners are leaders in berry variety innovation, having developed many unique premium products for the market in the past several years. These include familiar favorites like the quarter-sized Mighty BluesÔBlueberries and jumbo Mighty RedsÔ Strawberries, as well as newer varieties like Greenhouse Strawberries, Sweet Selections Blackberries, and other delicious products coming soon. Each and every one of Naturipe Farms’ premium products has top-notch flavor and texture, ensuring that every bite is as delicious as the one before. They’re also bred and grown to be picture-perfect – almost too good to eat!

“Naturipe’s berry products have become familiar favorites, but we are excited to introduce the Sweet Selections line that delivers high-quality, inventive, mouthwatering flavor to retailers and consumers,” shared John Johnston, Director of Premium Products for Naturipe Farms. “Our premium products portfolio is robust and the addition of our new Sweet Selections line will have shoppers lining up at their local retailers for berries with industry-leading flavor and eating experience.”

Varieties under the Sweet Selections portfolio will be packaged in new, clear labels and will be available in a range of packaging sizes, depending on the berry. Naturipe will add strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry varieties to the Sweet Selections portfolio.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Sweet Selections line and to offer customers limited-availability berries with great flavor that lives up to the name,” added Jim Roberts, President of Sales for Naturipe Farms. “We’ve previewed the great taste that can be expected from our Sweet Selections line with some of our newest, high flavor proprietary blueberry varieties this summer. We can’t wait for our retailers to stock up on these best-in-class berries and watch them fly off the shelves.”

Attendees of the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show will have the opportunity to preview Naturipe’s Sweet Selections line. Stop by Booth 3175 on Friday or Saturday to check out these Sweet Selections and other newly launched Naturipe products!

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.