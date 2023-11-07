It’s a Mighty Finish to 2023 for Naturipe’s Jumbo Blueberries

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, a farmer-owned berry producer and marketer, is excited to announce promotable volumes of its fresh, firm, and flavorful jumbo blueberries, aptly named “Mighty Blues™.” Supplies will double and even triple over the coming weeks, which is great news for retailers who want to promote them and consumers who have quickly become devoted fans of these delicious blueberries.

Naturipe’s growers pioneered these larger-than-life blueberries, which pack great flavor in a supersized berry. The typical size of Naturipe’s Mighty Blues™ is two times larger than the average blueberry – some are bigger than the size of a quarter! This extra-large size and mouthwatering flavor is achieved without sacrificing quality.

“With their vibrant true blue hue and firm, juicy bite, Mighty Blues™ are sure to become the go-to fruit for the remainder of the year,” said John Johnston, Naturipe Farms’ Director of Premium Products. “We’re excited for retailers to take advantage of this limited run of our ginormous blueberries, which are the perfect snack to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.”

This mighty finish to the year is thanks to an ongoing focus on developing Naturipe’s Premium Products portfolio, which spotlights new proprietary berry varieties that have superior size, firmness, and flavor.

Mighty Blues™ are hand-picked by Naturipe growers and available in a 9.8 oz clamshell, which is perfect for sharing with family and friends this holiday season. These consumer-preferred blueberries help drive sales growth for retailers, and keep consumers coming back for more.

About Naturipe:

