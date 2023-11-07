The Idaho Potato Commission Swears in New Commissioner, Appoints Chairman and Vice Chairman

Eagle, ID – At the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) October meeting, Mike Telford, a grower from Paul, was sworn in to serve a three-year term and Paul Saito and Mark Darrington will now serve as the Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.



“The IPC is continually committed to strengthening the Idaho potato brand through a multitude of marketing programs. Mike is a great addition and boasts a wealth of knowledge and respect amongst growers and the industry as a whole,” said Jamey Higham, President and CEO, IPC. “Paul and Mark have provided tremendous leadership over the past three years, and I’m confident they will continue to guide world-famous Idaho potatoes toward new heights.”



The Commissioners help drive the IPC’s marketing and research programs and guide the brand’s overall direction. The goals are to:

1. Increase Idaho® potato consumption.

2. Encourage consumers to proactively look for the “Grown in Idaho®” seal.

3. Stimulate demand for all Idaho-branded potato products domestically and internationally.

4. Educate consumers that Idaho potatoes are nutritious, heart-healthy, and relevant for today’s lifestyles.

5. Build consumer and customer loyalty in seeking “Grown in Idaho” products.

Nine Commissioners represent Idaho potato growers, shippers and processors. They are nominated by industry peers and selected by Governor Brad Little. The Commissioners are:

· Paul Saito (McCain Foods US) – Chairman

· Mark Darrington (Big D Farms) – Vice Chairman

· Mike Telford (Sun Valley Seed)

· Daren Bitter (Bittersweet Farms)

· Brett Jensen (Brett Jensen Farms)

· Brian Jones (Sun Valley Potatoes)

· Mark Duncanson (Basic American)

· Bryan Wada (Wada Farms)

· Eric Jemmett (J&S Farms)

Head to the Idaho Potato website for more information on each commissioner.

About The Idaho Potato Commission



Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com.