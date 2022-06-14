Marygrace Sexton, Founder and CEO of Natalie’s Juice Company, Inducted into the Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame

Ft. Pierce, Fl — Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices announced today that Founder and CEO Marygrace Sexton has just been inducted to the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who, like Marygrace, are responsible for impactful accomplishments, contributions, innovations, and successes within the specialty food industry that serve to motivate and inspire others. The SFA is the leading trade association of the multi-billion dollar specialty food industry.

Marygrace Sexton started Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company over 30 years ago with a single, used juicing machine, no contracts, a small production space and a dream of producing a squeezed fresh, authentic juice. Today, the company has two facilities in Fort Pierce, Florida and distributes its juices in 32 states and 41 countries worldwide. The company has won numerous awards for its line of squeezed fresh, minimally processed juices and has appeared on Inc. Magazine’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies for several years.

“This is a special honor for me because the Specialty Food Association shows have always been very important for introducing retailers and distributors to our brand,” said SFA Hall of Fame inductee and Natalie’s Founder/CEO, Marygrace Sexton. “The association has always graciously welcomed us to their events and have given us the support we needed to succeed at them.”

Since 1989, Sexton has overseen daily operations at Natalie’s, launching new juices, lemonades, mixers, and functional blends, including the company’s most recent line of holistic juices. She was the driving force behind the facility’s modern processing methods, launched a successful direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, and, alongside her daughter Natalie, the business’s VP of Marketing, grown the juice business into a multi-million dollar brand.

“Natalie’s global success can be attributed to the core values that our founder Marygrace Sexton established for the company from the beginning,” said Natalie Sexton, the Vice President of Marketing. “Keep things simple and commit to sourcing only the highest quality ingredients that deliver an unrivaled freshness that exceeds our customer’s expectations.”

This year’s Hall of Fame class of inductees were honored on Sunday, June 12thduring a special award ceremonyat the Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest U.S. show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages, at the Javits Center in New York City.

“My mother worked hard to build this successful business from scratch and she continues to inspire me and the countless others she meets in the course of growing this great company,” said Natalie Sexton. “I’m excited to see her accomplishments being recognized by the industry through this important award.”

For a complete list of the 2022 SFA Hall of Fame inductees visit: https://www.specialtyfood.com/awards/hall-fame/2022-hall-fame-recipients/

To learn more about Natalie’s Juice Company visit: http://www.oijc.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company:

Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie's juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers.

