Melissa’s Announces Year-Round EZ Open Sweet Young Coconut Supply

Melissa's Produce Produce February 17, 2020

Los Angeles, California – Melissa’s Produce announces a new year-round supply of fresh and convenient, self-standing Sweet Young Coconuts from Thailand. Enjoy refreshing and nutritious coconut water directly from the coconut itself with no fuss! Just pull, press and peel, so opening requires no additional tools! Then use the convenient straw included in the packaging for a quick out of hand thirst quencher; coconut water can also be added as sweetener or flavoring to other drinks, baked goods and dessert dishes.

The water of tender, slightly immature coconuts harvested when 5-7 months of age, is a clear, sweet and sterile liquid that contains a unique collection of beneficial nutrients, vitamins, and amino acids. Coconut water is packed with simple sugars, electrolytes, and minerals that can replenish dehydration conditions in the body quickly. Here’s a truly natural drink, still in the packaging that nature provides, with absolutely no added sugars, flavorings and preservatives.

Melissa’s Produce is the leading U.S. variety distributor of specialty and organic fresh produce.  The company imports exotic fruits and vegetables from around the world. Melissa’s Produce can be contacted at 1.800.588.0151 or at www.melissas.com.

