Mission Produce and Hazel Technologies Unveil Exclusive Post-Harvest Technology: AvoLast Powered by Hazel

Oxnard, CA – Mission Produce Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world’s most advanced avocado network, today announced the launch of a premier post-harvest program AvoLast Powered by Hazel®, featuring a quarter-sized biodegradable and food-safe packaging insert that blocks ethylene receptors while minimizing operational impact to the supply chain. AvoLast was exclusively developed with Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded agricultural technology company aimed at reducing food waste and increasing the efficiency of produce supply chains. Mission and Hazel Technologies announced their partnership in 2019.

“As consumers adapt to new habits and behaviors during this time of uncertainty, AvoLast is the perfect solution to support the longevity of avocados on the shelf or behind the counter. With AvoLast retailers and foodservice businesses can reduce shrink and continue or enhance their avocado ripening programs without compromising on consumer experience due to overripe fruit,” said Mission Produce’s Sr. Director of Business Development Patrick Cortes. “After testing the solution in various environments throughout our supply chain, AvoLast avocados had an extended ripe shelf life of 2-3 days.”

By increasing the shelf-life of both hard and ripe Hass avocados, Mission’s retail and foodservice customers can reduce throwaways, in turn increasing profit and minimizing inventory stress, while creating more positive consumer experiences that drive category growth. Above all, AvoLast can also reduce global food waste, an increasing environmental, ethical and financial threat.

“AvoLast is the rare win/win solution that delivers a better consumer experience and substantial environmental benefits,” said CEO of Hazel Technologies Aidan Mouat. “In the US alone, food distribution waste consumes about 6% of our total energy budget, 24% of our fresh water, and generates somewhere around 300M metric tons harmful carbon emissions. As the market demands efficiencies to reduce this waste, Hazel’s technology is increasingly vital.”

In all, AvoLast provides many in demand solutions such as extending shelf-life, improving customer experience, decreasing shrink, and reducing global food waste. “AvoLast is just one way Mission continues to invest in innovation and provide value to our customers,” added Cortes.

Mission Produce plans to launch and discuss AvoLast at the virtual PMA Foodservice Delivered event beginning on July 20, 2020. To find out more information on AvoLast and its benefits to both retail and foodservice industries, visit the Company’s PMA Foodservice Delivered virtual booth or connect with a Mission Produce Sales Representative. Registration for PMA Foodservice Delivered can be found by visiting https://www.pma.com/events/foodservice-delivered.

About Mission Produce, Inc.: Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years,

Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 19,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com.

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.: Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new technologies to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech works with over 100 of the largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers in the US and Latin America. For more information, visit us at www.hazeltechnologies.com today!