Natural Delights Drives Peak Medjool Date Sales During Ramadan

YUMA, AZ – Natural Delights® is offering its two-, five- and eleven-pound window boxes again this year to meet the need for Ramadan consumption. April kicks off the holiday, but shoppers are going to be looking for Medjool dates in bulk starting in early March when peak sales season begins.

Medjool dates are considered a “blessed fruit” and are especially popular during Ramadan because it is common practice to start each morning with three to five dates and break fast with two to three dates thanks to their nutrition density. Medjool dates are also incorporated throughout each evening’s feast in main dishes, sides, and desserts. As a result, Muslim shoppers are preparing to purchase large quantities of dates for themselves and as gifts for family and friends.

“Our large window boxes are not only appropriately sized for Ramadan consumption but are also a beautiful gift box,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “Now is the time to start planning in-store promotions as many shoppers who celebrate Ramadan will be purchasing multiple boxes by mid-March and into early April at the latest.”

Natural Delights offers a wide variety of displayable options and the best way for retailers to increase sales is to promote large size boxes or tubs in highly visible areas with festive merchandising displays starting the first week of March. Additionally, Natural Delights is offering a free downloadable Ramadan Recipe Guide with popular recipes and practical planning tips, which retailers can share on their website or social media pages.

“Since consuming dates is considered an act of worship and source of blessing to the Muslim community, it’s important that shoppers find the best quality product on shelves,” said Kamal Zeewari, business development manager for Natural Delights. “Natural Delights not only offers the best whole and pitted Medjool dates, but a variety of innovative products and recipes that add value to every meal or snack on the table.”

To order product or point-of-sale materials, please contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.