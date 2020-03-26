NGA and the United Fresh Produce Association Partner on Produce Procurement Efforts

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket and the United Fresh Produce Association have partnered to connect produce distributors to retailers.

“The entire food industry has come together incredibly during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, ensuring that Americans across the country have access to affordable and nutritious food,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “Our collaboration with United Fresh will improve upon what has already been accomplished, keeping independent grocers stocked with fresh produce.”

NGA and United Fresh are connecting produce distributors who can deliver fresh produce and other items with independent supermarkets on a store-door basis. United Fresh & NGA will work with companies to assess their retail needs, as well as foodservice distribution communities and provide an opportunity for companies to network on business solutions.





“The fresh produce industry is committed to continuing to feed America. Foodservice distributors and processors have strong capabilities to deliver product, transportation and supply chain solutions in these unprecedented times,” said Tom Stenzel, United Fresh president & CEO. “We’re pleased to partner with NGA, working in tandem to get more fresh, healthy produce items in the hands of consumers.”

For more information, please contact Miriam Wolk, United Fresh vice president of member services, at 202-303-3410 or mwolk@unitedfresh.org.

###

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org or call 202-303-3400.