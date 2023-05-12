Niagara Fresh Fruit Co. Adds Account Representative

Niagara Fresh Fruit Co., a division of Bucolo Cold Storage has added an additional account representative to the sales team.

John J. King originates from the crop protectant industry with over 15 years of sales experience working with apple growers in Western New York. His extensive field experience and knowledge of growing apples will bring a new and invigorating perspective to the sales team at Niagara Fresh Fruit. John will not only be responsible for sales but will also be helping to manage over 1000 acres of the farming operation.

John holds a B.S. in Biochemistry from Niagara University, as well as a M.A. in Chemistry from the University of Buffalo. He is actively involved in NYS Farm Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County and is a graduate of Cornell CALS LeadNY program.

Please join us in welcoming John to the Niagara Fresh Fruit sales team.