Ocean Mist Farms Awards 2021 Academic Scholarship

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., is pleased to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients. Since 2018, the Ocean Mist Farms Academic Scholarship Program annually awards seven scholarships to recipients who demonstrate the guiding values of Ocean Mist Farms – integrity, quality, passion, and success – with $1,000 toward their college tuition.

“We are thrilled to announce our scholarship recipients for the class of 2021,” said Jonelle Wong, Scholarship Committee Chairperson at Ocean Mist Farms. “At Ocean Mist Farms, one of the most rewarding things we do each year is to support our local students through this scholarship program. We look forward to continuing in this tradition of recognizing students for their hard work for years to come.”

After reviewing 23 applications, the committee selected seven students to receive the $1,000 scholarship:

DEPENDENT SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

Layla Ruiz , daughter of Serafin Ruiz (Operations Manager, Sea Breeze Harvesting – Castroville). Layla will be attending UCLA and majoring in Biology.

PUBLIC SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Erick Torres will attend Stanford University (North Salinas High School) Majoring in Aerospace Engineering

The scholarships are open to local residents of Monterey, Riverside, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, and submissions require an essay, letters of reference, completed scholarship application and proof of higher education acceptance.

For more information, please view the application and full list of requirements at: oceanmist.com/scholarship-program.

