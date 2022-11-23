Ocean Mist Farms High Quality Brussels Sprouts Available Now for Retail this Holiday Season

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms Brussels sprouts are currently headed into the peak fall crop, just in time to meet shopper demand during the busy holiday season. Known for their Gold Standard Artichokes, Ocean Mist Farms also provides high quality, exceptional Brussels sprouts which are being harvested out of Castroville, CA. through January, and will be coming out of Coachella and Mexico beginning in late-December.

“The fall crop is peaking now along the central coast of California, right in time for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” said Mark Munger, Senior Director of Marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “Although Ocean Mist Farms grows Brussels sprouts year-round, the crop peaks during November, which is a reason Brussels sprouts continue to grow in popularity as a holiday favorite. The season will begin shifting to the Coachella Valley in late December and we expect the central coast harvest to continue well into January. We anticipate a very smooth transition into our desert growing region with supply coming out of all three regions during the December holidays.”

Ocean Mist Farms’ Brussels sprout volume has increased steadily over the last couple of years to meet demand. The company’s release of the “Season & Steam” pack created further interest with this convenient cook-in pack. This past year, as the company has added a wider range of value-added products, including the 16 oz. and 32 oz. family size form & fill packs as well as halved and shredded Brussels sprout packs, demand has risen sharply. During the holidays, Ocean Mist Farms also offers Brussels sprout stalks, a fun way to purchase, display and even cook Brussels sprouts. Stalks are limited to only the holiday season.

According to a recent article, shoppers spend $4.3 million on Brussels sprouts every year at Thanksgiving. This holiday season, Ocean Mist Farms encourages retailers to let their shoppers know this nutrition-rich vegetable may look like cabbage but has a denser texture and milder flavor. When it comes to providing options for shoppers, Ocean Mist Farms has a library of information, recipes, and more for consumers to learn how to prepare and cook their fresh Brussels sprouts. Recipe inspiration includes year-round ideas for weeknight dinners as well as holiday dishes, such as Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Bacon & Pecans, Supershreds Cesar Salad, and Apple Glazed Brussels Sprouts.

“We’ve found that when retailers merchandise a range of pack options, including bulk, packaged whole, and fresh-cut, sales increase significantly,” said Munger. “We also recommend displaying sprouts in the value-added case and also in the wet rack, providing a variety of convenient options within arm’s reach.”

Brussels Sprout options offered for shoppers and operators from Ocean Mist Farms:

Bulk Brussels Sprouts

Value-Added Fresh Cut (Both Retail and Foodservice): Brussels Sprouts Shreds Brussels Sprouts Halves Brussels Sprouts Whole

Brussels sprout stalks

Through Ocean Mist Farms rigorous food-safety practices and procedures, the company provides shoppers with only the best quality Brussels sprouts. Shoppers can visit this page for the latest information about where Ocean Mist Farms Brussels sprouts are currently being produced. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms food safety commitment, click here.

