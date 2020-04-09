Ocean Mist Farms Launches Spring Gold Standard Artichoke Promotion

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., announces the launch of its annual spring promotion elevating the health and nutrition of their famous Gold Standard artichokes. With this promotion, Ocean Mist Farms will highlight their artichoke expertise to assure their trade partners are aware of what goes into the Gold Standard distinction as well as shine a light on the phenomenal nutritional qualities of fresh artichokes and the value that can bring to their shoppers.

“We debated whether now was the right time to run this annual promotion,” said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “But we have developed a tremendous consumer following that relies on Ocean Mist Farms for fresh vegetable information and meal inspiration every day. So, we decided to highlight the strong immunity boosting nutritional properties of artichokes and encourage consumption now, when maintaining optimum health is critical. With this promotion, we want to not only encourage consumers to purchase artichokes for their health benefits, but to also assure them that the produce they are purchasing is of the highest quality.”

For nearly 100 years, Ocean Mist Farms has cultivated artichokes in California and has harnessed the expertise to claim the Gold Standard distinction. This legacy and experience are defined by their unique growing and harvesting practices, and steadfast commitment to care for the community and land. Chosen for its optimal soil and microclimate, Castroville, CA is home to Ocean Mist Farms’ spring artichoke production, with the heaviest supply production being in April. “Artichoke ad volumes are available as we want to make certain that our shoppers have easy access to the nutrition we are promoting,” comments Philip Barrientos, Artichoke Commodity Manager.

Ocean Mist Farms is supporting retail sales for the Gold Standard promotion with a variety of marketing activations centered on the premium standard of artichokes they are known for. On-pack messaging will reinforce shopper awareness of Ocean Mist Farms branded artichokes and their Gold Standard commitment. The brand will also drive visitors to the artichoke nutrition webpage and encourage shoppers to purchase artichokes at their local grocery store with the help of the new Destini locator tool found on www.oceanmist.com.

To further engage with consumers, Ocean Mist Farms is hosting the Gold Standard Giveaway from April 13 – May 13, giving participants the opportunity to win 20 prizes for a grand total of $2500, including 5 $250 gift cards, 10 $100 gift cards, and 5 $50 gift cards, plus a case of fresh artichokes for every winner.

