Ocean Mist Farms 2021 Coachella Artichoke Season Kicks-Off With Peace, Love & Artichoke Promotion

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., launches the Coachella artichoke production season with the 3rd annual Peace, Love & Artichokes winter promotion. This multifaceted campaign, launching today and lasting through March 15, includes email marketing to a robust community of artichoke shoppers and produce buyers, social media advertising, and sweepstakes prizes – all to drive sales and in-store demand.

With this promotion, Ocean Mist Farms is leveraging an upward trend of artichoke sales in late winter and continuing to push the artichoke momentum forward. While aiming to increase consumption, Ocean Mist Farms is looking to also educate consumers on the health benefits, such as immunity boosting properties, that premium winter artichokes can hold and that shoppers are increasingly looking for in the foods they choose to eat.

“I have never seen our artichoke fields look so robust, and producing such big plants at this time of year,” said Jeff Percy, VP Production in Coachella for Ocean Mist Farms. “Big plants like these are good for both the buyer and consumer. The desert heat has made them a bit later than last year, but one of the most unique situations we have ever had!”

Artichokes traditionally grow best in a Mediterranean- like climate, as the vegetable requires mild temperatures and plenty of moisture. However, Ocean Mist Farms has honed a desert-grown proprietary seed variety specifically for the Coachella Valley climate. By utilizing Coachella’s optimal growing conditions during the winter-to-spring months, Ocean Mist Farms is able to maintain their high-quality standards year-round.

“We want consumers to know that our artichokes are grown to deliver consistent flavor as well as premium health benefits,” said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “Artichokes contain prebiotic fiber and other immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties that will help you eat well, rest well, and play well in the new year.”

Ocean Mist Farms will be issuing video field reports as part of their Trade Email campaign, to show off Coachella artichoke production during February. To ensure artichokes are a prominent fixture during this promotion, please visit our POS order page HERE to receive an artichoke display bin and sweepstakes sleeve.

To further incentivize shoppers, participants can enter the Peace, Love & Artichokes Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes. There will be 15 Grand Prize winners who will receive an Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, and 25 winners who will receive a Peace, Love, & Artichoke Swag Packs.

To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2020 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.