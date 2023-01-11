Ocean Mist Farms Fresh-Cut Line: a Healthy Solution for The Entire Family

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms has the fresh solution for busy families looking to add flavor, color and convenience to their healthy eating New Year resolutions. Consumers can start the new year with Ocean Mist Farms recently expanded fresh-cut vegetable convenience line. The line includes nine unique packs of farm fresh vegetables that are sure to compliment any new year, healthy eating mealtime.

Ocean Mist Farms’ Fresh-Cut Retail packs are washed and ready-to-use for a quick and easy microwavable meal prep solution. The labor-saving packs provide shoppers a 100% usable, recipe-ready solution for high-quality, cost-effective meals at home or on the go. All fresh-cut items are grown, harvested, and processed with the same commitment to food safety, quality and flavor customers have come to expect from the Ocean Mist Farms brand for nearly a century.

The Fresh-Cut line now includes:

Broccoli Florets

Broccoli Slaw – NEW!

Brussels Sprouts Halves

Brussels Sprouts Whole

Cauliflower Florets

Cauliflower Rice

Floret Medley

Spinach

Vegetable Medley

“Our recently expanded fresh-cut value-added line is the perfect complement to Ocean Mist Farm’s award-winning Season & Steam products. This growing line of value-added vegetable solutions provides consumers an even wider selection of healthy eating options to kick-start 2023,” said Mark Munger, Senior Director of Marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. The company also offers Brussels sprouts, Broccoli florets and the vegetable medley in larger family sized packs.

Ocean Mist Farms encourages retailers to showcase the Fresh-Cut line alongside proteins and other items that can be used to create a quick, easy, and nutritious meal anyone can enjoy. Recipe inspiration may be found on the Ocean Mist Farms website which includes digital cookbooks free to download. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms’ Fresh-Cut line, please visit www.oceanmist.com/fresh-cut.

# # #

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2023 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.