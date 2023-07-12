Oppy Honors Founder on 165 Years of Success

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Nearly a decade before Canada became a country, four immigrant brothers opened Oppenheimer Bros. & Co. on Vancouver Island, providing supplies to fortune seekers drawn by the gold rush. Today, commonly known by its nickname Oppy, it’s a leading global fresh produce company celebrating its 165-year legacy of excellence, innovation and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality fruits and vegetables to customers worldwide.

The special occasion coincides with the esteemed David Oppenheimer Day, celebrated on July 12th in Vancouver, BC. This day serves as a tribute to one of Oppy’s visionary founders, who set a precedent for the company’s enduring success, and went on to serve as the city’s second mayor and is credited with establishing much of its infrastructure. Oppenheimer’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence continue to inspire Oppy’s operations and values to this day.

With Oppy for over a quarter of its history, Chair, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson expressed his gratitude on this momentous occasion, “We are proud to celebrate our 165th anniversary, an incredible milestone that exemplifies Oppy’s longevity and enduring success.” Anderson was hired by Oppenheimer descendant David Godfrey Oppenheimer back in 1975, just seven years after the company’s perishables department spun off into its own company.

“This year is doubly meaningful as we also reflect on our 20-year promise, expect the world from us — the driving force behind Oppy’s pursuit of delivering the finest produce from around the globe while exceeding expectations. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team, and our customers and partners for their unwavering support and trust in Oppy. There is much to celebrate and much to be proud of, but as always, we are steadfast in our focus on the future as we navigate today’s dynamic environment. Our adaptability sets Oppy apart and brought us to these two key milestones in our history,” shared Anderson.

He noted that while Oppy has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry and consumer demands, it’s been the result of deliberate strategy rather than mere luck. The company is recognized for its approach too, recently awarded Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 22nd time, BC’s Top Employers and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ in 2023.

As Oppy embraces its 165th anniversary and the 20-year milestone of the expect the world from us promise, the company remains focused on delivering exceptional produce experiences, fostering strong partnerships and driving sustainable practices that benefit both people and the planet.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.