Pandol Bros. Announces the Passing of Matt Steve Pandol

MATT STEVE PANDOL, JR. JUNE 27, 1962 – APRIL 21, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Matt Steve Pandol, Jr. announces his unexpected passing at his home in Delano, CA on April 21, 2023. Matt was only 60 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

Matt is survived by his loving wife Linda; his children Matt, III, Stefanie, and Mark; his mother Lucy Pandol, brothers Louis Pandol; John (Angelica) Pandol; Andrew S. (Beth) Pandol; sister Margaret (Scott) Curtis; mother-in-law Gerry Marcia; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father, Matt Pandol, Sr.

Matt Jr. was born June 27, 1962, to Matt and Lucy (Tudor) Pandol. Upon completing his high school education in Delano in 1980, Matt attended Fresno State University, graduating with a degree in plant science. Following college Matt returned to Delano to work alongside his family in their farming/produce marketing businesses in Delano.

In 1994 Matt married his best friend and partner in life, Linda. They established their home in Delano, raising their three children, and growing some of the best table grapes in the world.

Working both separately and in conjunction with his family, Matt worked tirelessly to grow and improve the Pandol Family organization and served on the board of directors of Pandol Bros., Inc. He also served on the board of directors for Delano Grape Growers Co-op Winery. Matt was an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Delano, and a member of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation, the American Slavonic Club in Delano, and the All-American Slavonic Association of Fresno.

Matt was a consummate farmer, in the fields every day with dirty boots and sweat on his brow. He found his calling in farming and was driven to grow the finest quality product. He would always note that his name was on the box, so the fruit had to be first class. He and his brother Andrew S. worked as a team on the Pandol Farms. Matt cherished and appreciated their close working relationship and time together.

Matt loved to eat and was a connoisseur of all kinds of food. He had a knack for getting friends and associates to cook him their specialties. One of Matt’s greatest pleasures was organizing field team BBQ’s and spending time with the crews; joking and enjoying the wonderful dishes the team members would bring. He was most at ease in the company of his farming employees. He valued their expertise and appreciated their hard work and dedication.

An avid shooting sports competitor, Matt was a regular at shooting tournaments across the U.S. He was a member of the Kern County Gun Club and other sporting clubs. In addition to hunting, Matt took pleasure in hiking and fishing, and relished the time with family and friends during sporting shoots, hunting trips, and other times in the outdoors. Cruise vacations with the family and joyous holiday celebrations with his in-laws were always high points in his year. Matt was also a devoted Green Bay Packers fan.

Matt was unassuming in his anonymous generosity to his community, and thankful for his full family life. His greatest joy and utmost priority were his wife and children. He was very proud of his and Linda’s children; he was excited for them as they finished their educations and started the next chapters of their lives. He was confident of their capabilities and in awe of their potential. Matt’s quiet humor, beaming smile, and accepting nature will be sorely missed. He was taken too soon, but all who knew him will value the memories of our special moments with him.

Services will be held on May 5, 2023, with viewing at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 916 Lexington Street, Delano at 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.; with a Rosary and Mass to follow. The interment will be Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Mortuary in Bakersfield. Father Loji Pilones of St. Mary’s will conduct all services.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 916 Lexington Street, Delano, CA, 93215; Honor Flight of Kern County, 8200 Stockdale Hwy – Suite M-10, Box 255, Bakersfield, CA 93311; American Slavonic Social Club, P.O. Box 91, Delano, CA 93216; or a charity of your choice.