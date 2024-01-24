Pazazz Apple and America’s Test Kitchen’s Chef Elle Simone Scott Partner 

During National Cancer Prevention Month to Share Healthy Eating Tips with Shoppers

Elgin, Minn. – This February during National Cancer Prevention Month, Honeybear Brands® Pazazz® apple and Chef Elle Simone Scott of America’s Test Kitchen are encouraging shoppers to check out the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) online tool, cancer health check which gives instant feedback about how well they match up with AICR’s evidence-based recommendations to lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

This is the third year in a row Honeybear Brands and AICR have partnered to share healthy eating and cancer protection tips, reaching more than 20 million Americans to-date. This year’s campaign is being promoted via social media , public relations, paid media and in-store wherever Pazazz is available.

In-Store Anti-Cancer Activations

This February, retailers can encourage shoppers to:

· Super charge their diets with apples that provide dietary fiber, antioxidants, and deliver that happy dopamine boost.

· Take the online cancer health check utilizing the POS with QRCode available.

· Follow along with Chef Elle on TikTok and Instagram as he explains why apples are so vital to our mental and physical health and to create a healthy, tasty, and flexible-for-all recipe featuring Pazazz apples.

In addition to being a celebrity chef and America’s Test Kitchen food stylist, Chef Elle is also a cancer survivor and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance board member.

“Loaded with fiber and antioxidants, apples are not only beneficial for the body and mind, but they are also an easy addition to your daily diet. Whether you eat them whole, chopped diced, or cooked, apples are simple to incorporate and amp up any snack, meal or dessert,” said Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands Brand Manager.

Pazazz: The Perfect Year ‘Round Apple

Pazazz apples are available year around with orchards in Washington state, the Midwest, New York, Nova Scotia and Chile. A cross between the all-American favorite Honeycrisp and a mystery pollinator, this apple has that unmistakable wow-factor… both perfectly sweet and tangy with an explosive, loud crunch. It’s described as the jolly-rancher of apples.

Find Pazazz apples at your local grocer. Visit https://pazazzapple.com/ to learn more.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower, packer and shipper of premium apples, pears and cherries year-round. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a vertically integrated, dual hemisphere operation that prides itself on customer service and industry leading sustainability practices. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and Pazazz® are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.