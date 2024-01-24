Nominations Open for IFPA Retail Produce Manager Awards

Newark, DE. and Washington, D.C. – Commitment, innovation, and service are the hallmarks of the International Fresh Produce Association Retail Produce Manager Awards. Nominations opened in mid-January, and IFPA encourages all members of the produce industry to nominate a deserving produce manager for this prestigious award.

This year, IFPA honors 20 top retail produce managers for their dedication to boosting fresh produce sales, innovative merchandising, community service, and shopper satisfaction. Winners will be recognized at The Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta, GA, in October. Five of the winners will take home the coveted Grand Prize Winner Award.

“Nominated by their peers, these produce managers make a difference every day by their commitment to their departments – serving shoppers to achieve their company’s goals,” said IFPA Vice President of Retail, Foodservice & Wholesale Joe Watson. “Anyone can nominate a produce manager for this award. Retailers know who their stellar performers are, and suppliers clearly see which managers are getting the job done. We appreciate everyone who nominates these frontline stars.”

Watson acknowledged award program sponsor, Robinson Fresh, for its commitment to recognizing and encouraging outstanding store-level performance.

“Robinson Fresh is proud to sponsor the IFPA Retail Produce Manager Awards,” said Robinson Fresh President, Jose Rossignoli. “This is a truly special recognition that honors those on the front line in supermarkets working every day to increase sales of fresh fruits and vegetables. This year’s nominees and winners showcase what it takes to deliver a great consumer experience that drives repeat traffic. Their commitment does not go unnoticed, and by building strong connections and loyalty with consumers, the hard work of these managers supports success for the broader fresh produce industry.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.