Gotham Greens Expands With Dallas Metro Greenhouse Opening

NEW YORK — Indoor farming pioneer and fresh food brand, Gotham Greens , today announces the opening of its first high-tech hydroponic greenhouse in Texas and the company’s thirteenth greenhouse nationwide, bringing its total footprint to more than 40 acres (1.8 million square feet) across nine U.S. states. The 210,000 square foot facility is located in Seagoville, Texas, just 20 miles southeast of downtown Dallas. It will provide a year-round supply of fresh produce that is always in season to grocery and foodservice customers throughout the state. Gotham Greens is excited to introduce a full line of GO TEXAN locally grown, pesticide-free, non-GMO produce, such as the regionally inspired Lone Star Crunch lettuce and a new line of fresh, convenient salad kits, available in three popular flavors: Southwest Ranch, Caesar, and Green Goddess. Gotham Greens products are currently available across Texas and throughout the South, including at major retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, AmazonFresh, natural and independent grocery stores, and more.

“Instead of shipping in lettuce and salad greens from California and Arizona, which provide more than 90% of all leafy greens in the country, Gotham Greens grows and delivers fresh, high-quality and longer lasting produce right in the heart of Texas using up to 90% less water and 97% less land compared to conventional open-field farming methods,” said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. “At Gotham Greens, we’re committed to growing more with less, especially as changing climates are creating less favorable growing conditions across the country. Our new Texas greenhouse uses the most advanced technology to date, including enhanced automation, climate control and data science capabilities in a fully closed system to help consistently and reliably grow food closer to where people live no matter the weather outside, and ensures that all our leafy greens and herbs meet the high-quality standard consumers nationwide have come to associate with and expect from the Gotham Greens brand.”

As a Certified B Corporation™ and Public Benefit Corporation, Gotham Greens champions quality, efficiency, dedication and freshness in all forms, both inside its greenhouses and throughout the communities where it operates. In addition to creating up to 100 new year-round, full-time jobs with competitive wages and benefits, Gotham Greens is driving the industry toward a more sustainable food system through industry-leading social and environmental practices. In fact, Gotham Greens saves 300 million gallons of water every year compared to field-grown farming, which is equivalent to around 450 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Gotham Greens’ national network of greenhouses provides a consistent and reliable supply of fresh greens for customers while eliminating the need for long-distance transportation, allowing its produce to stay fresher longer, thus increasing shelf life and decreasing food waste.

Agriculture is a vital part of the economy in Texas, which leads the nation in total number of farms and ranches. This new, state-of-the-art greenhouse facility in the Dallas metropolitan area is an example of what comes next for the state as it faces ongoing extreme weather events and increased risk of drought. Gotham Greens’ indoor farm creates the ideal conditions for plants to thrive and provide consumers across Texas and throughout the southern U.S. with sustainable produce year-round.

In Texas, one in seven people face hunger, including one in six children. In 2023, Gotham Greens donated nearly 40,000 pounds of food to families in need and will work with local non-profit partners to help address food insecurity with donations and provide seedlings for community gardens and educational purposes.

In addition to grocery stores, Gotham Greens products also are available at foodservice customers through distributors such as Hardie’s Fresh Foods. Consumers may have already enjoyed a taste of Gotham Greens products at restaurants including Sweetgreen and Zoe Tong, which featured Gotham Greens Vegan Pesto as part of a recent collaboration during Austin City Limits.

For more information on Gotham Greens, its greenhouses and its products, please visit gothamgreens.com .

ABOUT GOTHAM GREENS

Gotham Greens is an indoor farming company and a fresh food brand on a mission to transform the way we approach our food system, putting people and the planet at the forefront. Gotham Greens produces and delivers long-lasting and delicious leafy greens, herbs, salad kits, dressings, dips, and cooking sauces all year round to retail, restaurant, and foodservice customers. A Certified B Corporation™, Gotham Greens sustainably grows high-quality produce using up to 90% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming through its national network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses in nine U.S. states, including locations in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, California, Georgia and Texas. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., to one of the largest producers of hydroponic leafy greens in North America with more than 40 acres (1.8 million square feet) of greenhouse production. Gotham Greens products are available in more than 6,500 locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, The Fresh Market, FreshDirect, Publix, AmazonFresh and more. For more information, visit gothamgreens.com.