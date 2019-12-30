Gotham Greens, Little Leaf Farms Growing With Hydroponics

Talk about a growth industry.

East Coast indoor produce farms like Gotham Greens and Little Leaf Farms are ramping up production and distribution in response to consumers’ desire for fresh, local products. Their growth is also fueled by their close proximity to retailers that have long relied on produce from California and Arizona — and, to some extent, by persistent outbreaks of E. coli bacteria associated with romaine lettuce grown in soil.

In 2011, Gotham created a commercial-scale, rooftop greenhouse located in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, Three years later, Gotham opened its second greenhouse on the rooftop of Whole Foods Market’s flagship Brooklyn store, supplying the store with fresh produce year-round.

