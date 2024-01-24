Allegiance Retail Services Celebrates Grand Opening of Foodtown of Noll Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

(Iselin, NJ) – Allegiance Retail Services proudly announces the inauguration of its grandest Foodtown banner store to date situated at 54 Noll Street in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, New York. Owned by co-op member Shady Widdi, this 15,000-square-foot state-of-the-art supermarket is positioned as a key player in the community’s ongoing renaissance.

Joseph Fantozzi, COO and President of Allegiance Retail Services and Foodtown, revealed that developers approached ARS to contribute to the area’s revitalization. Recognizing Shady Widdi’s commitment to crafting exceptional supermarket experiences, Fantozzi enlisted Widdi to build, own, and operate this visionary store.

Shady Widdi designed Foodtown of Noll Street to be a supermarket of the future and prioritize the customer shopping experience. The store is characterized by majestic ceilings, produce aisles adorned with lit trees, and decorative tile walls, transporting customers and creating an immersive shopping experience. Widdi expressed his aspiration to go beyond conventional standards and be a trendsetter, emphasizing that the supermarket represents the realization of his dream for tomorrow’s grocery shopper. “In all the stores I have built, I have always wanted to go beyond what everyone else does,” said Widdi. “Foodtown of Noll Street is the actualization of a dream for me.”

The new store boasts an extensive selection of high-quality fresh produce, premium meats featuring Rancher’s Legend Beef, natural and organic product lines, daily fresh seafood and baked goods, beers, and other novelty beverages. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted with a fresh flower display, flanked by fresh produce islands to the center and right, with a fresh juice bar, sushi station, and deli counter ahead. The culinary adventure continues as shoppers pass a large charcuterie counter featuring cheeses from around the world, grab and go meals, salad and soup bar, and more. This path continues to the fresh seafood and beef counters. Across from the vast beer aisle, shoppers are able to dispense their own nuts, grains, candies, and ground coffee. And, not to forget pet lovers, there is a large aisle dedicated to food and products to keep four-legged friends happy. Tired when you leave, stop by the barista coffee counter.

Foodtowns are locally owned, and family operated. The Widdi’s own three Foodtown supermarkets, and according to Frank Widdi, patriarch of the Widdi family, promise to always strive to deliver fresh food, good prices, and courtesy to the communities they serve. He remarked that his family has been blessed and looks forward to future growth. Frank expressed pride in Shady’s accomplishments and his commitment to the community having signed a 50-year lease.

Attending the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony were many esteemed officials, beloved by the family, including New York Attorney General Latisha James. The AG remarked she has known the family for more than 20 years, before she was an elected official and shopped at their grocery store on Vanderbilt Avenue. James told the onlookers that the Widdi’s are a winning family. When tragedies in central Brooklyn happened, they were there to help. When families were displaced, they were there to help. When people needed jobs, they were there to help. When seniors needed help, they were there to help.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he too has known the Widdi family for a longtime and commended them for investing in Brooklyn when other business owners turned their shoulder. “They were here before the renaissance,” he stated. Assemblywoman Maritza Davila said she was raised in the community and lived in Bushwick her entire life. She commented it was a food desert for decades and thanked the Widdi’s for bringing this supermarket to the people of Bushwick.

Crystal Hudson, a City Council member who knows the family from its Prospect Heights Foodtown, discussed the importance of having quality supermarkets in food deserts, saying food insecurity is plaguing our country and our cities and is something we don’t talk about enough. Having quality food items at affordable prices is what is needed, and it is what the Widdi family brings to neighborhoods.

Located at 54 Noll Street in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, Foodtown of Noll Street is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information call 347-899-2454. The Widdi family and Allegiance Retail Services look forward to serving the people of Bushwick.

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

