Allegiance Names Joseph Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer

Allegiance Retail Services Retail & FoodService December 14, 2023

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, a supermarket services Co-Operative based in Iselin, New Jersey, has named Joe Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer.   Mr. Fantozzi was named Interim President & COO in September, when the prior President voluntarily stepped down to a reduced role.

Louis Scaduto Jr., Chairman and CEO of Allegiance stated, “As communicated in August, I empaneled a sub-committee of the Board of Directors to conduct a search for a permanent replacement.  After engaging a professional recruiting firm, and conducting multiple interviews and assessments, the sub-committee was unanimous in their recommendation that Mr. Fantozzi be appointed as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Retail Services, LLC and Foodtown, Inc., effective immediately. 

The Boards of Allegiance and Foodtown have formally accepted and acted upon the recommendation of the sub-committee.   Mr. Fantozzi will also be appointed to the Board of Managers of Allegiance and the Board of Directors of Foodtown in his capacity as President.   His many accomplishments at the cooperative to date, and his keen understanding of what is required to create a platform of success for the independent supermarket operator was of primary consideration.” 

Mr. Fantozzi’s appointment to this leadership role is effective immediately.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Brigido’s Fresh Markets Join Allegiance Retail Services

Allegiance Retail Services Retail & FoodService July 31, 2023

Allegiance Retail Services, a leading retailer-owned grocery co-op, announces that three Brigido’s Fresh Markets have been added to its roster of independently owned supermarkets. The stores were acquired by independent grocers Mike and Melissa Fernandez, who were already members of the Allegiance co-op and operating stores under the Foodtown banner.

Retail & FoodService

Academic Scholarship Established on Behalf of Longtime Allegiance Retail Services Veteran Robert Powell, Supported in Part Through Allegiance Retail Services 10th Annual Member Golf Outing

Allegiance Retail Services Retail & FoodService October 7, 2022

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services (ARS), a leading retailer owned grocery co-op, established the Robert Powell Memorial Scholarship Program in memory of Robert Powell, an industry veteran who passed away in 2021. The scholarship

Retail & FoodService

Allegiance Retail Services Elects Board and Announces Promotions at Annual Member Meeting

Allegiance Retail Services Retail & FoodService August 1, 2022

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, a leading retailer owned co-op, announces it held the cooperative’s Annual Member Meeting on June 28, 2022, at Upper Montclair Country Club overlooking the rolling greens of the golf course. Daniel Katz, Chairman of the Board, opened the meeting and welcomed everyone before handing the microphone to John T. Derderian, President and Chief Operating Officer.