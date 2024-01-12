Allegiance Retail Services Announces the Opening of Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown 

(Iselin, NJ) – Allegiance Retail Services (ARS), a dynamic member-owned supermarket co-op, is pleased to announce the opening of Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown in Bloomingdale, New Jersey. The township’s name was merged with the Foodtown banner to reflect the significance of the intimate community in which it opened. Previously, the space was occupied by an IGA supermarket.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the 8,000 square foot store, held on January 5, 2024, was heavily attended by both local residents and elected officials who came out to support the Grand Opening.

Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown is the second grocery store to be opened by ARS members and store co-owners Adam and Erica Shapiro. The first store the Shapiro’s opened was a Green Way Market banner in Maplewood, NJ. As a member of the ARS co-op, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown will offer natural and organic choices, value-based lines, garden fresh fruits and vegetables, specialty meats and cheeses, fresh baked goods, grab-and-go meals, fresh flowers and more.

Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown, as all Foodtowns, are known for their close connection to the communities they serve by being Locally Owned, Family Operated stores that offer high quality products and perishables at affordable prices, delivering on the banner’s promise, Quality Meals Begin Here. The grocery stores also offer a full line of Allegiance Retail Services’ Green Way private label brand of natural and organic foods and products, and Rancher’s Legend beef.

“Prior to becoming an owner and operator of his own supermarkets, Adam Shapiro worked in the industry for many years, overseeing operations for some of our member stores,” said Joseph Fantozzi, Chief Operating Officer and President of Allegiance Retail Services and Foodtown. “It is heartening to see what the Shapiro’s have accomplished in a short time, and their commitment to offering diverse and quality lines in their supermarkets.”

Currently, Allegiance Retail Services supports more than 125 member-owned supermarkets with promising future growth, indicating a positive trajectory for the co-op and its members in the grocery retail sector.

