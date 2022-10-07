Academic Scholarship Established on Behalf of Longtime Allegiance Retail Services Veteran Robert Powell, Supported in Part Through Allegiance Retail Services 10th Annual Member Golf Outing

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services (ARS), a leading retailer owned grocery co-op, established the Robert Powell Memorial Scholarship Program in memory of Robert Powell, an industry veteran who passed away in 2021. The scholarship helps fund students’ pursuit of a post-secondary education at a college or professional school in the United States. The scholarship fund benefited from donations received at the ARS 10th Annual Member Golf Outing, held this year on September 26 at the Upper Montclair Country Club.

According to Samer Rahman, Vice President of Center Store, ARS, and event organizer, the 10th Annual Golf Outing again drew a record attendance and reached full capacity with 140 attendees comprised of co-op members and vendors representing 56 partners.

Robert (Bob) Powell worked for Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown and its predecessor companies for nearly 40 years. An industry veteran, he held many positions, most recently as Senior Category Manager, DSD. The Scholarship is under the auspices of the New Jersey Food Council.

“Bob was a true gentleman, a professional who always had time for anyone and displayed a broad smile many times before any conversation ended,” expressed John T. Derderian, President, COO, ARS. “The scholarship is a fitting tribute to Bob for his commitment to the industry and the Allegiance Cooperative.”

The scholarship will benefit children related to an Allegiance Retail Services employee. For information and eligibility on this scholarship and others overseen by the New Jersey Food Council, visit https://njfoodcouncil.com/2022-scholarships/

