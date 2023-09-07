Allegiance Retail Services Executive Appointments Support Store Growth

Allegiance Retail Services Retail & FoodService September 7, 2023

(Iselin, NJ) – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading retailer-owned grocery co-op, announces the appointment of Michael Conese as Vice President of Perishable Merchandising, effective September 11, 2023.   In this role Conese will oversee and direct all fresh department activities supporting the cooperative including Meat, Produce, Deli, Seafood, Bakery and Meal Solutions.  

“Mike’s extensive merchandising experience will benefit both the existing Membership and position Allegiance to seamlessly transition the accelerated store growth which will be realized over the next two-quarters,” stated John T. Derderian, President and Chief Operating Officer.  

Conese will report directly to Samer Rahman, Chief Merchandising Officer, Allegiance Retail Services. 

In a related move, Dean Holmquist, formerly Vice President of Perishable Merchandising, has been appointed Vice President of Store Operations, to facilitate the more than 10% increase in store network expected to be onboarded by Spring, 2024.  Holmquist has been associated with Allegiance Retail Services / Foodtown, for over 35 years.  

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Daniel Dinkowitz Honored at New Jersey Food Council Night of Distinction

Allegiance Retail Services LLC Retail & FoodService January 10, 2022

Daniel Dinkowitz, Senior Director of Omni-Channel Sales at Allegiance Retail Services /Foodtown received the Industry Achievement Award at the New Jersey Food Council’s Night of Distinction on December 14, 2021. “I have always looked up to the high caliber of past recipients and am so very honored to be chosen this year,” expressed Daniel on receiving the award.

Retail & FoodService

Academic Scholarship Established on Behalf of Longtime Allegiance Retail Services Veteran Robert Powell, Supported in Part Through Allegiance Retail Services 10th Annual Member Golf Outing

Allegiance Retail Services Retail & FoodService October 7, 2022

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services (ARS), a leading retailer owned grocery co-op, established the Robert Powell Memorial Scholarship Program in memory of Robert Powell, an industry veteran who passed away in 2021. The scholarship