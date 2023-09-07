Allegiance Retail Services Executive Appointments Support Store Growth

(Iselin, NJ) – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading retailer-owned grocery co-op, announces the appointment of Michael Conese as Vice President of Perishable Merchandising, effective September 11, 2023. In this role Conese will oversee and direct all fresh department activities supporting the cooperative including Meat, Produce, Deli, Seafood, Bakery and Meal Solutions.

“Mike’s extensive merchandising experience will benefit both the existing Membership and position Allegiance to seamlessly transition the accelerated store growth which will be realized over the next two-quarters,” stated John T. Derderian, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Conese will report directly to Samer Rahman, Chief Merchandising Officer, Allegiance Retail Services.

In a related move, Dean Holmquist, formerly Vice President of Perishable Merchandising, has been appointed Vice President of Store Operations, to facilitate the more than 10% increase in store network expected to be onboarded by Spring, 2024. Holmquist has been associated with Allegiance Retail Services / Foodtown, for over 35 years.

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com