Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue Opens, Filling Brooklyn Neighborhood Need

Allegiance Retail Services Retail & FoodService December 14, 2023

Brooklyn, NY – Allegiance Retail Services, a prominent retailer-owned grocery co-op, is delighted to announce the grand opening of Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue that took place on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The store is owned and operated by the Elayyan family, who now have nine supermarkets, seven of which are in Brooklyn, New York. Nestled in the heart of the Boerum Hill neighborhood, the new 4,500 square foot supermarket is poised to become a central hub for the community.

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon and Councilmember Lincoln Restler, who participated in the Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue Ribbon Cutting event, expressed that this was not just the opening of a store but the beginning of a new chapter for Boerum Hill residents. The area, originally named after the colonial farm of the Boerum family that once dominated the landscape, has transformed over the years, and is now bustling with young families and rich cultural offerings.

Fouad Elayyan said, “We are excited to become an integral part of this community, catering to its residents’ needs and preferences.” Munzer Elayyan discussed how Foodtown will differentiate itself from big box stores in the area, explaining that they are a locally owned and operated family supermarket, priding themselves on quality products and great customer service. The Elayyan’s envision the supermarket as a focal point for the community, meeting the diverse needs of the residents.

Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue will spotlight organic and natural foods throughout the store. In addition to fresh meat and seafood, customers can expect a vibrant produce section, a charcuterie display case featuring an extensive variety of cheeses, freshly baked goods, and a grab-and-go case.                                            

“We look forward to the Elayyan family’s success in bringing the Foodtown banner to Boerum Hill,” said Joseph Fantozzi, COO, President, Allegiance Retail Services. “They are the epitome of the newer generation of grocers, meeting shoppers where they are at and delivering quality products at price points that meet family’s budgets.”

Located at 457 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue is poised to contribute to the vibrancy and growth of Boerum Hill, embodying the essence of community and quality in every aisle. The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, and Shop n Bag), for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com

