Save A Lot Names Interim CEO Fred Boehler to Permanent Role

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has named interim CEO Fred Boehler to a permanent role as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Boehler has been serving as interim CEO since October 31, following the departure of former CEO Leon Bergmann.

Mr. Boehler is a seasoned supply chain executive with more than 30 years of experience across multiple retail and wholesale format businesses, spanning both large- and small-scale companies in a wide range of growth phases. He has worked in supply chain at SuperValu, Borders, Newell Rubbermaid and most notably Americold Logistics. There he served as CEO, taking the company public in January 2018. Mr. Boehler joined the Save A Lot Board of Directors in July 2021.

“Fred’s deep expertise in the industry and his understanding of wholesale and logistics is particularly powerful for the Save A Lot brand following its shift to focus to operate as a licensed wholesaler,” said Mike Motz, Chairman of the Board at Save A Lot. “He is known for developing innovative, customer-centric supply chain solutions and has demonstrated consistent leadership in delivering against a long-term vision and strategy. With his additional experience on the Save A Lot Board of Directors, Fred is well suited to lead the business as it is positioned today and to partner with its strong network of Retail Partners across the country. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Fred and look forward to working alongside him and the management team to pursue the strategic growth opportunities ahead.”

“I’m thrilled to join this talented team of executives and independent retailers who are deeply committed to serving customers with outstanding value and quality groceries,” said Mr. Boehler. “I believe the Save A Lot business model can uniquely deliver against the many challenges of today’s grocery industry. I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver growth in this important service and to re-establish the Save A Lot brand as the leading hometown grocer.”

A search is currently underway to fill Mr. Boehler’s vacated seat on the Board of Directors.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 800 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.