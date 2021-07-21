Moran Foods Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS — Moran Foods, premier wholesale grocery distribution company and parent company to U.S.-based discount grocery chain Save A Lot, today announced that Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Logistics, and Mike Motz, Chief Executive Officer for Staples U.S. Retail, have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as Independent Directors, effective immediately.

“Fred and Mike join the Board at an exciting time for Moran Foods as we continue our expansion and transition to a wholesale business model,” said Kenneth McGrath, Chief Executive Officer, Moran Foods. “Fred brings extensive supply chain management and grocery experience and throughout his successful career is known for developing innovative, customer-centric supply chain solutions, while Mike brings an abundance of retail and merchandising executive leadership experience from leading consumer brands with deep digital capabilities. Their combined experience will be invaluable as we look to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead for both Moran Foods and Save A Lot.”

Mr. Boehler brings over 30 years of experience and currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Logistics. Prior to joining Americold, Mr. Boehler served as an SVP with SUPERVALU, Inc., a leading grocery retailer and wholesaler supplying more than 4,300 stores. Before SUPERVALU, Inc., Mr. Boehler spent 10 years in senior leadership roles at Borders Group, Inc.

Mr. Motz has more than 15 years of senior executive leadership experience in the retail industry. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Staples U.S. Retail. Prior to that, Mr. Motz was Chief Operating Officer of Loblaw Companies Limited. Previously, he spent 14 years at Shoppers Drug Mart where he held numerous leadership positions including President, EVP & Chief Merchandising Offer and EVP of Operations.

“We are pleased to welcome Fred and Mike to our Board of Directors,” said Justin Shaw, Chairman of the Board. “As we continue to strengthen our board, their expertise and sector experience complement our current directors. We look forward to benefiting from their insight and perspectives and are confident they will provide significant benefits that will help drive our corporate strategy forward.”

About Moran Foods

Moran Foods is a premier wholesale grocery distribution company specializing in private brand procurement and supply. Through its network of 13 distribution centers, Moran Foods serves approximately 1,000 independently owned Save A Lot locations across the U.S., as well as other retailers with a variety of great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).